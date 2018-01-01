JUST IN
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 530465 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE036C01012
01 Jan
01 Jan

Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Company Information

Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd

COMPANY INFORMATION
Managing Director : M Pathak
Director : D D Tiwari
Executive Director : G C Joshi
AUDITOR : U Shankar & Associates
IND NAME : Finance & Investments
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
408 Red Rose Building, 49-50 Nehru Place,,New Delhi-110019
Ph :
WEBSITE :
E-mail :

