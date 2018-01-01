You are here » Home
» » Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 530465
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE036C01012
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Company Information
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Managing Director :
|M Pathak
|Director :
|D D Tiwari
|Executive Director :
|G C Joshi
|AUDITOR :
|U Shankar & Associates
|IND NAME :
|Finance & Investments
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|408 Red Rose Building, 49-50 Nehru Place,,New Delhi-110019
|Ph :
|WEBSITE :
|E-mail :
Quick Links for Crystal Credits Corporation: