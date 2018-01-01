JUST IN
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 530465 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE036C01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd

Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 530465
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group XD
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Kolkata Stock Exchange, Delhi Stock Exchange, Kanpur Stock Exchange, Jaipur Stock Exchange

