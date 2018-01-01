Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 526033
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE665B01010
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crystal Software Solutions Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crystal Software Solutions Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.
Crystal Software Solutions formerly known as Crystal Audio was founded as a software development company in 1984. The company started work primarily in the solutions production segment, but has grown rapidly to provide services in multiple disciplines. The company has provided solutions to clients based across the globe....> More
Announcement
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2011
|Dec 2010
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.08
|-
|Other Income
|0.06
|-
|Total Income
|0.08
|0.06
|33.33
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.05
|-20
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Net Profit
|0.02
|-0.01
|300
|Equity Capital
|4.99
|4.99
|-
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Baron Infotech
|0.32
|0.00
|0.33
|Innovation Soft.
|1.07
|0.00
|0.32
|Datasoft Applica
|0.77
|4.05
|0.24
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|22.00
