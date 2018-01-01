JUST IN
BSE: 526033 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE665B01010
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Software Solutions Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Software Solutions Ltd Not listed in NSE

Crystal Software Solutions formerly known as Crystal Audio was founded as a software development company in 1984. The company started work primarily in the solutions production segment, but has grown rapidly to provide services in multiple disciplines. The company has provided solutions to clients based across the globe....> More

Announcement

Crystal Software Solutions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2011 Dec 2010 % Chg
Net Sales 0.08 -
Other Income 0.06 -
Total Income 0.08 0.06 33.33
Total Expenses 0.04 0.05 -20
Operating Profit 0.04 0.01 300
Net Profit 0.02 -0.01 300
Equity Capital 4.99 4.99 -
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Baron Infotech 0.32 0.00 0.33
Innovation Soft. 1.07 0.00 0.32
Datasoft Applica 0.77 4.05 0.24
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 9.18
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 78.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.16
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
22.00

