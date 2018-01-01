You are here » Home
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 526033
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE665B01010
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2012
|2011
|2010
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.23
|1.31
|1.51
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|-0.68
|-0.07
|-0.17
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|-0.50
|0.00
|-0.03
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-1.18
|-0.07
|-0.20
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.05
|1.24
|1.31
