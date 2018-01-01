JUST IN
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 526033 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE665B01010
01 Jan
01 Jan
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2012 2011 2010
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.23 1.31 1.51
Net Cash From Operating Activities -0.68 -0.07 -0.17
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -0.50 0.00 -0.03
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -1.18 -0.07 -0.20
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.05 1.24 1.31
