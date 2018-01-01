JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crystal Software Solutions Ltd

Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 526033 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE665B01010
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
Filter:

Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2012 2011 2010
Net Sales 0.08 0.07 1.25
Operating Profit -1.50 -0.14 -0.22
Other Income 0.12 0.01 0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.13 0.10 0.09
Profit Before Tax -1.63 -0.24 -0.31
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Tax -1.63 -0.24 -0.31
 
Share Capital 4.99 4.99 4.99
Reserves -3.31 -1.69 -1.44
Net Worth 1.68 3.30 3.55
Loans 0.16 0.16 0.16
Gross Block 1.78 1.28 1.28
Investments 0.01 0.01 0.01
Cash 0.05 1.23 1.31
Debtors 3.37 3.37 3.65
Net Working Capital 0.34 2.42 2.56
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) -1875.00 -200.00 -17.60
Net Profit Margin (%) -2037.50 -342.86 -24.80
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crystal Software Solutions: