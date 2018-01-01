You are here » Home
» » Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 526033
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE665B01010
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
Filter:
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2012
|2011
|2010
|Net Sales
|0.08
|0.07
|1.25
|Operating Profit
|-1.50
|-0.14
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.01
|0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.10
|0.09
|Profit Before Tax
|-1.63
|-0.24
|-0.31
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|-1.63
|-0.24
|-0.31
|
|Share Capital
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|Reserves
|-3.31
|-1.69
|-1.44
|Net Worth
|1.68
|3.30
|3.55
|Loans
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|Gross Block
|1.78
|1.28
|1.28
|Investments
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Cash
|0.05
|1.23
|1.31
|Debtors
|3.37
|3.37
|3.65
|Net Working Capital
|0.34
|2.42
|2.56
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|-1875.00
|-200.00
|-17.60
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-2037.50
|-342.86
|-24.80
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for Crystal Software Solutions: