Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 526033 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE665B01010
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2012 2011 2010
Income
Sales Turnover 0.08 0.07 1.25
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 0.08 0.07 1.25
Other Income 0.12 0.01 0.01
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.20 0.08 1.26
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 1.18
Power & Fuel Cost 0.02 0.01 0.01
Employee Cost 0.01 0.01 0.06
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.01 0.00 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.15 0.20 0.21
Miscellaneous Expenses 1.51 0.00 0.02
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 1.70 0.22 1.48
Operating Profit -1.50 -0.14 -0.22
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -1.50 -0.14 -0.22
Depreciation 0.13 0.10 0.09
Profit Before Tax -1.63 -0.24 -0.31
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -1.63 -0.24 -0.31
