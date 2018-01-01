You are here » Home
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 526033
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE665B01010
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2012
|2011
|2010
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|0.08
|0.07
|1.25
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|0.08
|0.07
|1.25
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.01
|0.01
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.20
|0.08
|1.26
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|1.18
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Employee Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.06
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.15
|0.20
|0.21
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|1.51
|0.00
|0.02
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|1.70
|0.22
|1.48
|Operating Profit
|-1.50
|-0.14
|-0.22
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-1.50
|-0.14
|-0.22
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.10
|0.09
|Profit Before Tax
|-1.63
|-0.24
|-0.31
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-1.63
|-0.24
|-0.31
