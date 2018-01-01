You are here » Home
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 526033
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE665B01010
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2011
|Sep-2011
|Jun-2011
|Mar-2011
|Dec-2010
|Revenue
|0.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.07
|0.00
|0.01
|0.06
|Total Income
|0.08
|0.07
|0.00
|0.01
|0.06
|Expenditure
|0.04
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|0.02
|-0.03
|-0.02
|0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.04
|0.02
|-0.03
|-0.02
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|0.02
|PBT
|0.02
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.01
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.01
|EPS (Rs)
|0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
