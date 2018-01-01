JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crystal Software Solutions Ltd

Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 526033 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE665B01010
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
Filter:

Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2011 Sep-2011 Jun-2011 Mar-2011 Dec-2010
Revenue 0.08 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.07 0.00 0.01 0.06
Total Income 0.08 0.07 0.00 0.01 0.06
Expenditure 0.04 0.05 0.03 0.03 0.05
Operating Profit 0.04 0.02 -0.03 -0.02 0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 0.04 0.02 -0.03 -0.02 0.01
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.02
PBT 0.02 0.00 -0.05 -0.05 -0.01
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 0.02 0.00 -0.05 -0.05 -0.01
EPS (Rs) 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crystal Software Solutions: