Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 526033 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE665B01010
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2012 2011 2010
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.06 0.05 0.04
Current Ratio 1.37 1.66 1.56
Asset turnover ratio 0.05 0.05 0.99
Inventory turnover ratio 0.40 0.35 6.25
Debtors turnover ratio 0.02 0.02 0.26
Interest Coverage ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Margin (%) 12.50 -200.00 -17.60
Net Profit Margin (%) -150.00 -342.86 -24.80
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
