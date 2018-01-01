You are here » Home
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 526033
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE665B01010
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2012
|2011
|2010
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.06
|0.05
|0.04
|Current Ratio
|1.37
|1.66
|1.56
|Asset turnover ratio
|0.05
|0.05
|0.99
|Inventory turnover ratio
|0.40
|0.35
|6.25
|Debtors turnover ratio
|0.02
|0.02
|0.26
|Interest Coverage ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Margin (%)
|12.50
|-200.00
|-17.60
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-150.00
|-342.86
|-24.80
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
