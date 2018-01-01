You are here » Home
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 526033
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE665B01010
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '11
|Dec '10
|Dec '09
|Dec '08
|Dec '07
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.08
|0.00
|1.18
|14.05
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Total Income
|0.15
|0.06
|1.25
|14.11
|0.19
|Total Expenditure
|0.12
|0.14
|1.34
|13.98
|0.06
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|-0.08
|-0.09
|0.13
|0.13
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.03
|-0.08
|-0.09
|0.13
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|PBT
|-0.03
|-0.15
|-0.09
|0.13
|0.11
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.03
|-0.15
|-0.09
|0.13
|0.11
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.03
|-0.15
|-0.09
|0.13
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|-1.59
|-1.22
|-1.04
|-1.39
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|0.39
|0.4
|Share Holding (%)
|90.82
|90.82
|90.82
|78.47
|79.46
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
