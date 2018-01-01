You are here » Home
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 526033
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE665B01010
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
Filter:
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '11
|Mar '10
|Mar '09
|Mar '08
|Mar '07
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.07
|1.25
|15.45
|38.78
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.10
|0.32
|0.04
|Total Income
|0.08
|1.26
|15.55
|39.10
|0.08
|Total Expenditure
|0.23
|1.48
|15.48
|38.80
|0.18
|Operating Profit
|-0.15
|-0.22
|0.07
|0.30
|-0.10
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.15
|-0.22
|0.07
|0.30
|-0.10
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.04
|0.02
|0.03
|PBT
|-0.24
|-0.31
|0.03
|0.28
|-0.13
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.24
|-0.31
|0.03
|0.28
|-0.13
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.24
|-0.31
|0.03
|0.28
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-1.69
|-1.44
|-1.14
|-1.16
|-1.50
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.57
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|0.43
|0.42
|Share Holding (%)
|90.82
|90.82
|90.82
|85.10
|83.72
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
