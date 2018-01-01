You are here » Home
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 526033
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE665B01010
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Company Information
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
Crystal Software Solutions formerly known as Crystal Audio was founded as a software development company in 1984. The company started work primarily in the solutions production segment, but has grown rapidly to provide services in multiple disciplines. The company has provided solutions to clients based across the globe....> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman & Managing Director :
|Niranjan B Shah
|Director :
|Anil Gupta
|Director :
|Yashwant Tarkar
|Director :
|Mehmood Mulla
|AUDITOR :
|Jain Ambavat & Associates
|IND NAME :
|Computers - Software - Medium / Small
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|Crystal Estate Plot No 80, Waliv Tal Vasai Dist,Thane,Maharashtra-401108
|Ph :
|WEBSITE :
|E-mail :
