JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crystal Software Solutions Ltd

Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 526033 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE665B01010
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Software Solutions Ltd

Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2011 Dec 2010 Sep 2010 Jun 2010 Mar 2010
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 9.18 9.18 9.18 9.18 9.18
Total Promoters 9.18 9.18 9.18 9.18 9.18
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 90.82 90.82 90.82 90.82 90.82
Indian Public 78.66 78.66 76.66 78.66 76.66
Others 12.16 12.16 14.16 12.16 14.16
Total Non Promoter 90.82 90.82 90.82 90.82 90.82
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crystal Software Solutions: