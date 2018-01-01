You are here » Home
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 526033
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE665B01010
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2011
|Dec 2010
|Sep 2010
|Jun 2010
|Mar 2010
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|Total Promoters
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|90.82
|90.82
|90.82
|90.82
|90.82
|Indian Public
|78.66
|78.66
|76.66
|78.66
|76.66
|Others
|12.16
|12.16
|14.16
|12.16
|14.16
|Total Non Promoter
|90.82
|90.82
|90.82
|90.82
|90.82
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
