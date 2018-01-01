JUST IN
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 526033 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE665B01010
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan

Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
TCS 3051.85 17.35 0.57 23653.00
Infosys 1185.85 22.45 1.93 13818.00
Wipro 290.75 5.55 1.95 8161.70
HCL Technologies 970.40 25.75 2.73 6872.69
Tech Mahindra 619.85 0.70 0.11 3047.30
Oracle Fin.Serv. 3926.80 38.20 0.98 1288.10
L & T Infotech 1382.65 27.70 2.04 937.60
MphasiS 855.75 31.65 3.84 625.01
Vakrangee 205.35 9.65 4.93 522.95
Mindtree 815.30 0.65 0.08 489.10
Hexaware Tech. 374.45 13.35 3.70 356.07
eClerx Services 1351.05 -30.10 -2.18 331.15
Persistent Sys 823.35 6.15 0.75 294.03
Cyient 624.50 2.60 0.42 236.90
Firstsour.Solu. 49.35 0.75 1.54 188.46
Zensar Tech. 888.70 5.40 0.61 180.22
Tata Elxsi 1014.65 11.25 1.12 173.29
KPIT Tech. 217.35 7.55 3.60 169.29
NIIT Tech. 909.45 30.35 3.45 164.90
Sonata Software 314.50 -5.15 -1.61 137.23
