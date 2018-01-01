You are here » Home
» » Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 526033
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE665B01010
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Competition
|
|COMPANY
|Last Price
|Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)
|Sales Turnover
|Net Profit
|Total Assets
|TCS
|3,051.85
|584,215.62
|92,693.00
|23,653.00
|78,949.00
|Infosys
|1,185.85
|259,003.88
|59,289.00
|13,818.00
|68,099.00
|HCL Technologies
|970.40
|135,099.09
|19,318.31
|6,872.69
|26,470.96
|Wipro
|290.75
|131,526.58
|46,047.80
|8,161.70
|54,341.50
|Tech Mahindra
|619.85
|60,721.75
|23,165.40
|3,047.30
|19,126.20
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|3,926.80
|33,534.87
|3,736.31
|1,288.10
|2,766.22
|L & T Infotech
|1,382.65
|23,781.58
|6,182.90
|937.60
|3,005.40
|Vakrangee
|205.35
|21,742.46
|3,948.95
|522.95
|2,207.83
|MphasiS
|855.75
|16,537.37
|3,018.55
|625.01
|4,750.01
|Quess Corp
|1,024.35
|14,902.24
|3,360.72
|90.21
|1,343.20
|Mindtree
|815.30
|13,365.21
|4,752.60
|489.10
|2,880.40
|Hexaware Tech.
|374.45
|11,115.55
|1,393.04
|356.07
|1,366.86
|Infibeam Incorp.
|152.50
|8,277.70
|53.15
|0.18
|890.41
|Cyient
|624.50
|7,031.87
|1,292.00
|236.90
|1,946.40
|Persistent Sys
|823.35
|6,586.80
|1,732.96
|294.03
|1,831.10
|Tata Elxsi
|1,014.65
|6,319.24
|1,233.04
|173.29
|578.08
|NIIT Tech.
|909.45
|5,587.66
|1,595.10
|164.90
|1,441.20
|eClerx Services
|1,351.05
|5,393.39
|1,162.02
|331.15
|1,127.73
|Polaris Consulta
|471.90
|4,850.19
|1,510.98
|99.34
|759.88
|KPIT Tech.
|217.35
|4,292.66
|1,322.32
|169.29
|1,752.66
Quick Links for Crystal Software Solutions: