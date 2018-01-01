JUST IN
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 526033 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE665B01010
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Software Solutions Ltd

COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
TCS 3,051.85 584,215.62 92,693.00 23,653.00 78,949.00
Infosys 1,185.85 259,003.88 59,289.00 13,818.00 68,099.00
HCL Technologies 970.40 135,099.09 19,318.31 6,872.69 26,470.96
Wipro 290.75 131,526.58 46,047.80 8,161.70 54,341.50
Tech Mahindra 619.85 60,721.75 23,165.40 3,047.30 19,126.20
Oracle Fin.Serv. 3,926.80 33,534.87 3,736.31 1,288.10 2,766.22
L & T Infotech 1,382.65 23,781.58 6,182.90 937.60 3,005.40
Vakrangee 205.35 21,742.46 3,948.95 522.95 2,207.83
MphasiS 855.75 16,537.37 3,018.55 625.01 4,750.01
Quess Corp 1,024.35 14,902.24 3,360.72 90.21 1,343.20
Mindtree 815.30 13,365.21 4,752.60 489.10 2,880.40
Hexaware Tech. 374.45 11,115.55 1,393.04 356.07 1,366.86
Infibeam Incorp. 152.50 8,277.70 53.15 0.18 890.41
Cyient 624.50 7,031.87 1,292.00 236.90 1,946.40
Persistent Sys 823.35 6,586.80 1,732.96 294.03 1,831.10
Tata Elxsi 1,014.65 6,319.24 1,233.04 173.29 578.08
NIIT Tech. 909.45 5,587.66 1,595.10 164.90 1,441.20
eClerx Services 1,351.05 5,393.39 1,162.02 331.15 1,127.73
Polaris Consulta 471.90 4,850.19 1,510.98 99.34 759.88
KPIT Tech. 217.35 4,292.66 1,322.32 169.29 1,752.66
