Crystal Software Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 526033
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE665B01010
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crystal Software Solutions Ltd
Crystal Software Solutions Ltd. (CRYSTALSOFTWARE) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Shyama Infosys
|1.19
|0.00
|1.20
|0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|CES
|8.18
|2.00
|1.06
|57.06
|0.58
|40.91
|0.20
|Sapan Chemicals
|1.14
|0.00
|0.91
|0.26
|-0.01
|0.00
|-
|I Power Soln.
|1.70
|-4.49
|0.76
|0.03
|0.00
|0.01
|170.00
|Fourth Gen.
|1.96
|0.00
|0.70
|0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|G-Tech Info.
|1.87
|0.00
|0.65
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|187.00
|Softech Infinium
|1.02
|-0.97
|0.41
|0.08
|-0.04
|0.42
|2.43
|Virgo Global
|0.38
|-2.56
|0.40
|2.60
|0.01
|0.02
|19.00
|Baron Infotech
|0.32
|0.00
|0.33
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|Datasoft Applica
|0.77
|4.05
|0.24
|0.04
|-0.01
|0.00
|-
