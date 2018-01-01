JUST IN
CSJ Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 531943 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE734C01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSJ Technologies Ltd Not listed in BSE
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSJ Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE

About CSJ Technologies Ltd.

CSJ Technologies Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Sep.'94 under the name of CSJ Agros, CSJ Technologies Ltd was promoted by Shoba Jaiwanth, C L Jaiwanth and their associates. The company is setting up a 100% export-oriented floriculture unit for the cultivation of cut flowers (roses) with an installed capacity of 2.6 lac bushes. The company came out with a public issue in Jun.'96 to part-finance the ...> More

CSJ Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2003 Jun 2002 % Chg
Net Sales 0.06 0.06 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.06 0.06 0
Total Expenses 0.06 0.06 0
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 6.15 6.15 -
CSJ Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kedia Construct 4.89 4.94 0.73
Novagold Petro. 1.10 -1.79 0.61
Parth Indus. 1.00 0.00 0.33
S&P BSE Largecap 4050.43 1.72 0.00
S&P BSE 250 Lar. 4299.98 1.54 0.00
S&P BSE Infra. 231.98 1.49 0.00
S&P BSE 400 Mid. 4135.88 0.73 0.00
CSJ Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 0.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 47.16
CSJ Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.32
98.00

