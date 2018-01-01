You are here » Home » » CSJ Technologies Ltd
CSJ Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 531943
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE734C01012
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
CSJ Technologies Ltd. (CSJTECHNOLOGIES) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2002
|2001
|1999
|Net Sales
|0.27
|0.24
|0.00
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Capital
|6.15
|6.15
|6.15
|Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Worth
|6.15
|6.15
|6.15
|Loans
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|Gross Block
|1.95
|1.95
|0.30
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Working Capital
|3.20
|3.19
|3.21
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|3.70
|4.17
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
