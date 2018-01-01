JUST IN
You are here » Home » » CSJ Technologies Ltd

CSJ Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 531943 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE734C01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSJ Technologies Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSJ Technologies Ltd
Filter:

CSJ Technologies Ltd. (CSJTECHNOLOGIES) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2002 2001 1999
Net Sales 0.27 0.24 0.00
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.00
Profit Before Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
 
Share Capital 6.15 6.15 6.15
Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Worth 6.15 6.15 6.15
Loans 0.50 0.50 0.50
Gross Block 1.95 1.95 0.30
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash 0.01 0.00 0.00
Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Working Capital 3.20 3.19 3.21
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 3.70 4.17
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.00 0.00
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CSJ Technologies: