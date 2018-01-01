JUST IN
You are here » Home » » CSJ Technologies Ltd

CSJ Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 531943 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE734C01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSJ Technologies Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSJ Technologies Ltd
Filter:

CSJ Technologies Ltd. (CSJTECHNOLOGIES) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2002 2001 1999
Income
Sales Turnover 0.27 0.24 0.00
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 0.27 0.24 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.27 0.24 0.00
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.22 0.13 0.00
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.04 0.10 0.00
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.26 0.23 0.00
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 0.01 0.01 0.00
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.00
Profit Before Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CSJ Technologies: