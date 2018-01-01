You are here » Home » » CSJ Technologies Ltd
CSJ Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 531943
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE734C01012
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CSJ Technologies Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CSJ Technologies Ltd
CSJ Technologies Ltd. (CSJTECHNOLOGIES) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2002
|2001
|1999
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|0.27
|0.24
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|0.27
|0.24
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.27
|0.24
|0.00
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.22
|0.13
|0.00
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.04
|0.10
|0.00
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.26
|0.23
|0.00
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
