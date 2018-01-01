JUST IN
You are here » Home » » CSJ Technologies Ltd

CSJ Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 531943 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE734C01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSJ Technologies Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSJ Technologies Ltd
Filter:

CSJ Technologies Ltd. (CSJTECHNOLOGIES) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Jun-2003 Mar-2003 Dec-2002 Sep-2002 Jun-2002
Revenue 0.06 0.05 0.06 0.06 0.06
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.06 0.05 0.06 0.06 0.06
Expenditure 0.06 0.05 0.06 0.04 0.06
Operating Profit 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00
PBT 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00
EPS (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CSJ Technologies: