CSJ Technologies Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '02
|Dec '01
|Dec '00
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.18
|0.22
|0.18
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.18
|0.22
|0.18
|Total Expenditure
|0.16
|0.21
|0.17
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|PBT
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6.15
|6.15
|6.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.