CSJ Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 531943 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE734C01012
Incorporated as a public limited company in Sep.'94 under the name of CSJ Agros, CSJ Technologies Ltd was promoted by Shoba Jaiwanth, C L Jaiwanth and their associates. The company is setting up a 100% export-oriented floriculture unit for the cultivation of cut flowers (roses) with an installed capacity of 2.6 lac bushes. The company came out with a public issue in Jun.'96 to part-finance the ...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Managing Director : C Shoba Jaiwanth
Director : C L Jaiwanth
Director : C L Jaisimha
AUDITOR : M R K Reddy & Co
IND NAME : Miscellaneous
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
G-1 Lakshmi Sri Parkview Apts, 1-10-18 Ashoknagar,Hyderabad,Andhra Pradesh-500020
Ph : 91-40-3553174-9
WEBSITE :
E-mail :

