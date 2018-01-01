CSJ Technologies Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Sep.'94 under the name of CSJ Agros, CSJ Technologies Ltd was promoted by Shoba Jaiwanth, C L Jaiwanth and their associates. The company is setting up a 100% export-oriented floriculture unit for the cultivation of cut flowers (roses) with an installed capacity of 2.6 lac bushes. The company came out with a public issue in Jun.'96 to part-finance the ...> More