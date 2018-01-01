JUST IN
CSJ Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 531943 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE734C01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSJ Technologies Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSJ Technologies Ltd

CSJ Technologies Ltd. (CSJTECHNOLOGIES) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office G-1 Lakshmi Sri Parkview Apts
1-10-18 Ashoknagar
Hyderabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-40-3553174-9
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Plot No 408
Road No 22
Hyderabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-40-3553174-9
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others 3-6-778 Koratla Bhavan 105
Street No 14
Hyderabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-040-55628162
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant NH 7 Yellampet Village
Medchal Mandal
Ranga Reddy District - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

