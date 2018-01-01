JUST IN
You are here » Home » » CSJ Technologies Ltd

CSJ Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 531943 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE734C01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSJ Technologies Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSJ Technologies Ltd

CSJ Technologies Ltd. (CSJTECHNOLOGIES) - Mutual Fund Holding

Stocks attracting Fund Managers
SCHEME Amount Invested (Rs cr) No of shares Net Asset (%)
No record found.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CSJ Technologies: