CSJ Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 531943 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE734C01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSJ Technologies Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSJ Technologies Ltd

CSJ Technologies Ltd. (CSJTECHNOLOGIES) - Share Holding

(in %) Mar 2002 Dec 2001
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00
Indian 52.84 52.84
Total Promoters 52.84 52.84
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 47.16 47.16
Indian Public 0.00 0.00
Others 47.16 47.16
Total Non Promoter 47.16 47.16
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00

