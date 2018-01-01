CSL Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530067
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE718F01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|583.60
|
16.10
(2.84%)
|
OPEN
567.50
|
HIGH
589.95
|
LOW
561.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CSL Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|567.50
|CLOSE
|567.50
|VOLUME
|1351
|52-Week high
|785.00
|52-Week low
|260.95
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About CSL Finance Ltd.
Consolidated Securities Limited (CSL) is a registered NBFC and is carrying on the business of investment; buying & selling in shares, debentures, bonds and all types of securities and also of lending, advancing and making deposits to any body corporate, firm, person or association, with or without security. The Equity shares of the Company are presently listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited ...> More
CSL Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|344
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|26.14
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.33
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|29 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.14
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|290.35
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.01
CSL Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.78
|6.97
|54.66
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.1
|-70
|Total Income
|10.81
|7.07
|52.9
|Total Expenses
|2.33
|0.63
|269.84
|Operating Profit
|8.49
|6.44
|31.83
|Net Profit
|5.09
|3.98
|27.89
|Equity Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|-
CSL Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kiran Vyapar
|148.25
|0.75
|384.26
|Vaarad Vent.
|14.05
|-4.42
|351.11
|SRG Housing
|269.50
|-1.61
|350.35
|CSL Finance
|583.60
|2.84
|344.32
|Sastasundar Ven.
|102.40
|2.40
|325.73
|Yamini Invest
|6.12
|-1.77
|321.73
|Dwitiya Trading
|122.60
|-4.03
|307.11
CSL Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
CSL Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.47%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.33%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.74%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-2.94%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|123.64%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|833.76%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
CSL Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|561.00
|
|589.95
|Week Low/High
|543.00
|
|598.00
|Month Low/High
|543.00
|
|639.00
|YEAR Low/High
|260.95
|
|785.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|785.00
