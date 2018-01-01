JUST IN
CSL Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530067 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE718F01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 583.60 16.10
(2.84%)
OPEN

567.50

 HIGH

589.95

 LOW

561.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSL Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 567.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 567.50
VOLUME 1351
52-Week high 785.00
52-Week low 260.95
P/E 22.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 344
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About CSL Finance Ltd.

CSL Finance Ltd

Consolidated Securities Limited (CSL) is a registered NBFC and is carrying on the business of investment; buying & selling in shares, debentures, bonds and all types of securities and also of lending, advancing and making deposits to any body corporate, firm, person or association, with or without security. The Equity shares of the Company are presently listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited ...> More

CSL Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   344
EPS - TTM () [*S] 26.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.14
Book Value / Share () [*S] 290.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

CSL Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.78 6.97 54.66
Other Income 0.03 0.1 -70
Total Income 10.81 7.07 52.9
Total Expenses 2.33 0.63 269.84
Operating Profit 8.49 6.44 31.83
Net Profit 5.09 3.98 27.89
Equity Capital 4.68 4.68 -
CSL Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kiran Vyapar 148.25 0.75 384.26
Vaarad Vent. 14.05 -4.42 351.11
SRG Housing 269.50 -1.61 350.35
CSL Finance 583.60 2.84 344.32
Sastasundar Ven. 102.40 2.40 325.73
Yamini Invest 6.12 -1.77 321.73
Dwitiya Trading 122.60 -4.03 307.11
CSL Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.31
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.05
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.09
CSL Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.47% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.33% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.74% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -2.94% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 123.64% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 833.76% NA 17.24% 19.01%

CSL Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 561.00
589.95
Week Low/High 543.00
598.00
Month Low/High 543.00
639.00
YEAR Low/High 260.95
785.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
785.00

