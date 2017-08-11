You are here » Home » » CSL Finance Ltd
CSL Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530067
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE718F01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|583.60
|
16.10
(2.84%)
|
OPEN
567.50
|
HIGH
589.95
|
LOW
561.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CSL Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|567.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|567.50
|VOLUME
|1351
|52-Week high
|785.00
|52-Week low
|260.95
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|567.50
|CLOSE
|567.50
|VOLUME
|1351
|52-Week high
|785.00
|52-Week low
|260.95
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344.32
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|10-08-2017
|Book Closure
|31-08-2017
|05-09-2017
|Annual General MeetingCSL Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share ...
|23-08-2016
|Book Closure
|18-09-2016
|24-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|24-08-2015
|Book Closure
|24-09-2015
|30-09-2015
|A.G.M.
|28-08-2014
|Book Closure
|24-09-2014
|30-09-2014
|A.G.M.
|11-09-2013
|Book Closure
|24-09-2013
|30-09-2013
|A.G.M.
|17-07-2012
|Book Closure
|03-08-2012
|09-08-2012
|A.G.M.
|30-08-2011
|Book Closure
|24-09-2011
|30-09-2011
|A.G.M.
|27-08-2010
|Book Closure
|24-09-2010
|30-09-2010
|A.G.M.
|04-08-2009
|Book Closure
|24-09-2009
|30-09-2009
|A.G.M.
Quick Links for CSL Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices