CSL Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530067 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE718F01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 583.60 16.10
(2.84%)
OPEN

567.50

 HIGH

589.95

 LOW

561.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSL Finance Ltd
OPEN 567.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 567.50
VOLUME 1351
52-Week high 785.00
52-Week low 260.95
P/E 22.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 344
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
10-08-2017 Book Closure 31-08-2017 05-09-2017 Annual General MeetingCSL Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share ...
23-08-2016 Book Closure 18-09-2016 24-09-2016 A.G.M.
24-08-2015 Book Closure 24-09-2015 30-09-2015 A.G.M.
28-08-2014 Book Closure 24-09-2014 30-09-2014 A.G.M.
11-09-2013 Book Closure 24-09-2013 30-09-2013 A.G.M.
17-07-2012 Book Closure 03-08-2012 09-08-2012 A.G.M.
30-08-2011 Book Closure 24-09-2011 30-09-2011 A.G.M.
27-08-2010 Book Closure 24-09-2010 30-09-2010 A.G.M.
04-08-2009 Book Closure 24-09-2009 30-09-2009 A.G.M.

