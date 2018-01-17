JUST IN
CSL Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530067 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE718F01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 583.60 16.10
(2.84%)
OPEN

567.50

 HIGH

589.95

 LOW

561.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSL Finance Ltd
OPEN 567.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 567.50
VOLUME 1351
52-Week high 785.00
52-Week low 260.95
P/E 22.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 344
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
25-01-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsIn compliance to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obl...
17-01-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsIn compliance to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obl...
13-11-2017 Board Meeting In compliance to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disc...
14-08-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly Resultsthis is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Di...
10-08-2017 Board Meeting Proposal of preferentialissue of Equity SharesThe meeting of Board of Di...
23-05-2017 Board Meeting CSL Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors in their me...
16-05-2017 Board Meeting A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, 16th May 20...
25-01-2017 Board Meeting CSL Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Director...
03-11-2016 Board Meeting CSL Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Director...
08-10-2016 Board Meeting CSL Finance Ltd has informed BSE that in the matter of the Scheme of Arr...
01-09-2016 Board Meeting CSL Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Director...
13-08-2016 Board Meeting CSL Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Director...
30-05-2016 Board Meeting CSL Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Director...
13-02-2016 Board Meeting Consolidated Securities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
11-01-2016 Board Meeting Consolidated Securities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
05-11-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsConsolidated Securities Ltd has informed BSE that a mee...
28-07-2015 Board Meeting Consolidated Securities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
13-07-2015 Board Meeting With reference to the earlier announcement made by the Company regarding...
29-05-2015 Board Meeting Consolidated Securities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
24-04-2015 Board Meeting With reference to the earlier announcement made by the Company regarding...
14-02-2015 Board Meeting With reference to the earlier announcement made by the company on Januar...
30-01-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsConsolidated Securities Ltd has informed BSE that a mee...
29-10-2014 Board Meeting Consolidated Securities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
14-08-2014 Board Meeting Consolidated Securities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
29-05-2014 Board Meeting Consolidated Securities Ltd. will hold a meeting of the Board of Directo...
29-01-2014 Board Meeting Consolidated Securities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
29-10-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-08-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
29-05-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results
20-02-2013 Board Meeting Consolidated Securities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
14-02-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

