CSL Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530067 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE718F01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 583.60 16.10
(2.84%)
567.50

589.95

561.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSL Finance Ltd
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 4.68 4.68 4.68
Reserves 109.54 93.69 80.63
Total Shareholders Funds 114.22 98.37 85.31
Secured Loans 30.74 9.27 1.49
Unsecured Loans 0.06 0.07 0.56
Total Debt 30.80 9.34 2.05
Total Liabilities 145.02 107.71 87.36
Application of Funds
Gross Block 1.09 0.85 0.77
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.21 0.82 8.49
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.14 4.32
Sundry Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash and Bank 10.48 1.17 1.74
Loans and Advances 137.25 107.83 75.02
Total Current Assets 147.73 109.14 81.08
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 0.60 0.25 1.20
Provisions 2.95 2.51 1.49
Net Current Assets 144.18 106.38 78.39
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 145.03 107.72 87.36
