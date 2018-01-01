You are here » Home » » CSL Finance Ltd
CSL Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530067
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE718F01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|583.60
|
16.10
(2.84%)
|
OPEN
567.50
|
HIGH
589.95
|
LOW
561.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CSL Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|567.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|567.50
|VOLUME
|1351
|52-Week high
|785.00
|52-Week low
|260.95
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|567.50
|CLOSE
|567.50
|VOLUME
|1351
|52-Week high
|785.00
|52-Week low
|260.95
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344.32
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|Reserves
|109.54
|93.69
|80.63
|Total Shareholders Funds
|114.22
|98.37
|85.31
|Secured Loans
|30.74
|9.27
|1.49
|Unsecured Loans
|0.06
|0.07
|0.56
|Total Debt
|30.80
|9.34
|2.05
|Total Liabilities
|145.02
|107.71
|87.36
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|1.09
|0.85
|0.77
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.21
|0.82
|8.49
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.14
|4.32
|Sundry Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash and Bank
|10.48
|1.17
|1.74
|Loans and Advances
|137.25
|107.83
|75.02
|Total Current Assets
|147.73
|109.14
|81.08
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.60
|0.25
|1.20
|Provisions
|2.95
|2.51
|1.49
|Net Current Assets
|144.18
|106.38
|78.39
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|145.03
|107.72
|87.36
Quick Links for CSL Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices