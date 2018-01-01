You are here » Home
CSL Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530067
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE718F01018
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
583.60
|
16.10
(2.84%)
|
OPEN
567.50
|
HIGH
589.95
|
LOW
561.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Filter:
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Financial Overview
|Figures in () Crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Total Interest income
|40.56
|44.47
|93.20
|Net interest income
|37.55
|43.04
|92.02
|Non-interest income
|0.10
|0.21
|0.58
|Operating income
|37.65
|43.25
|92.60
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.09
|0.10
|Profit Before Tax
|23.78
|18.49
|12.26
|Tax
|7.36
|5.43
|4.27
|Profit After Tax
|16.42
|13.06
|7.99
|
|Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|Reserves
|109.54
|93.69
|80.63
|Net Worth
|114.22
|98.37
|85.31
|Deposits
|0.06
|0.07
|0.56
|Borrowings
|30.74
|9.27
|1.49
|Investments
|0.21
|0.82
|8.49
|Advances
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for CSL Finance: