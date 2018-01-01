JUST IN
CSL Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530067 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE718F01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 583.60 16.10
(2.84%)
OPEN

567.50

 HIGH

589.95

 LOW

561.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSL Finance Ltd
OPEN 567.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 567.50
VOLUME 1351
52-Week high 785.00
52-Week low 260.95
P/E 22.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 344
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Financial Overview

Figures in () Crore 2017 2016 2015
Total Interest income 40.56 44.47 93.20
Net interest income 37.55 43.04 92.02
Non-interest income 0.10 0.21 0.58
Operating income 37.65 43.25 92.60
Depreciation 0.12 0.09 0.10
Profit Before Tax 23.78 18.49 12.26
Tax 7.36 5.43 4.27
Profit After Tax 16.42 13.06 7.99
 
Share Capital 4.68 4.68 4.68
Reserves 109.54 93.69 80.63
Net Worth 114.22 98.37 85.31
Deposits 0.06 0.07 0.56
Borrowings 30.74 9.27 1.49
Investments 0.21 0.82 8.49
Advances 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
