CSL Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530067 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE718F01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 583.60 16.10
(2.84%)
OPEN

567.50

 HIGH

589.95

 LOW

561.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSL Finance Ltd
OPEN 567.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 567.50
VOLUME 1351
52-Week high 785.00
52-Week low 260.95
P/E 22.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 344
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Interest earned 40.56 44.47 93.20
Other Income 0.10 0.21 0.58
Total Income 40.52 40.50 93.44
 
Interest Expended 3.01 1.43 1.18
Employee Cost 1.79 1.33 1.26
Selling and Administration Expenses 1.58 1.06 0.73
Depreciation 0.12 0.09 0.10
Operating expenses 3.49 2.48 2.09
Provisions & contigencies 0.07 0.28 0.12
Total Expenditure 13.61 20.48 79.90
 
Net Profit for the year 16.42 13.06 7.99
Prior year adjustments -3.28 -2.61 -1.62
Profit brought forward 74.43 63.99 57.62
Total 87.57 74.44 63.99
 
Transfer to Statutory Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00
Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government 0.57 0.00 0.00
Balance c/f to Balance Sheet 87.00 74.43 63.99
Equity Dividend 0.47 0.00 0.00
Corporate Dividend Tax 0.10 0.00 0.00
Equity Dividend (%) 10.00 0.00 0.00
Earning Per Share (Rs.) 34.86 27.89 17.06
Book Value 243.95 210.09 182.20
