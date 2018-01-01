You are here » Home » » CSL Finance Ltd
CSL Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530067
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE718F01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|583.60
|
16.10
(2.84%)
|
OPEN
567.50
|
HIGH
589.95
|
LOW
561.00
Filter:
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Interest earned
|40.56
|44.47
|93.20
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.21
|0.58
|Total Income
|40.52
|40.50
|93.44
|Interest Expended
|3.01
|1.43
|1.18
|Employee Cost
|1.79
|1.33
|1.26
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|1.58
|1.06
|0.73
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.09
|0.10
|Operating expenses
|3.49
|2.48
|2.09
|Provisions & contigencies
|0.07
|0.28
|0.12
|Total Expenditure
|13.61
|20.48
|79.90
|Net Profit for the year
|16.42
|13.06
|7.99
|Prior year adjustments
|-3.28
|-2.61
|-1.62
|Profit brought forward
|74.43
|63.99
|57.62
|Total
|87.57
|74.44
|63.99
|Transfer to Statutory Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government
|0.57
|0.00
|0.00
|Balance c/f to Balance Sheet
|87.00
|74.43
|63.99
|Equity Dividend
|0.47
|0.00
|0.00
|Corporate Dividend Tax
|0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|Equity Dividend (%)
|10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs.)
|34.86
|27.89
|17.06
|Book Value
|243.95
|210.09
|182.20
