CSL Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530067
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE718F01018
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
583.60
|
16.10
(2.84%)
|
OPEN
567.50
|
HIGH
589.95
|
LOW
561.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
CSL Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|567.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|567.50
|VOLUME
|1351
|52-Week high
|785.00
|52-Week low
|260.95
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|10.78
|9.20
|8.20
|6.20
|6.97
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|Total Income
|10.81
|9.22
|8.20
|6.20
|7.07
|Expenditure
|1.97
|1.80
|1.47
|1.74
|0.63
|Operating Profit
|9.78
|8.10
|7.38
|5.21
|6.94
|Interest
|1.17
|1.41
|1.24
|0.31
|0.33
|PBDT
|2.23
|1.70
|1.60
|1.76
|2.13
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|0.03
|PBT
|7.28
|5.74
|5.45
|4.10
|6.08
|Tax
|2.19
|1.66
|1.57
|1.72
|2.10
|Net Profit
|5.09
|4.08
|3.88
|2.38
|3.98
|EPS (Rs)
|8.62
|8.64
|8.29
|5.08
|8.50
Quick Links for CSL Finance: