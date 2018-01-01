JUST IN
CSL Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530067 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE718F01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 583.60 16.10
(2.84%)
OPEN

567.50

 HIGH

589.95

 LOW

561.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSL Finance Ltd
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 10.78 9.20 8.20 6.20 6.97
Other Income 0.03 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.10
Total Income 10.81 9.22 8.20 6.20 7.07
Expenditure 1.97 1.80 1.47 1.74 0.63
Operating Profit 9.78 8.10 7.38 5.21 6.94
Interest 1.17 1.41 1.24 0.31 0.33
PBDT 2.23 1.70 1.60 1.76 2.13
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.03
PBT 7.28 5.74 5.45 4.10 6.08
Tax 2.19 1.66 1.57 1.72 2.10
Net Profit 5.09 4.08 3.88 2.38 3.98
EPS (Rs) 8.62 8.64 8.29 5.08 8.50
