CSL Finance Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 17.40 13.27 27.39 20.80 23.87

Other Income 0.02 -0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00

Total Income 17.42 13.26 27.40 20.80 23.87

Total Expenditure 3.51 2.37 11.39 9.38 15.27

Operating Profit 13.91 10.89 16.01 11.42 8.60

Interest 2.64 0.64 2.36 1.11 0.32

Gross Profit 11.27 10.25 13.65 10.32 8.27

Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.05 0.05 0.05

PBT 11.20 10.18 13.60 10.27 8.23

Tax 3.23 3.82 3.54 3.10 2.34

Net Profit/(Loss) 7.97 6.36 10.06 7.17 5.89

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 7.97 6.36 10.06 7.17 5.89

Equity Share Capital 4.68 4.68 4.68 6.68 4.68

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 16.86 13.57 21.49 15.31 12.57

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0.24 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12

Share Holding (%) 40.69 25.21 25.21 25.21 25.21

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 59.31 74.79 74.79 74.79 74.79