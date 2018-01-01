You are here » Home » » CSL Finance Ltd
CSL Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530067
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE718F01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|583.60
|
16.10
(2.84%)
|
OPEN
567.50
|
HIGH
589.95
|
LOW
561.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CSL Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|567.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|567.50
|VOLUME
|1351
|52-Week high
|785.00
|52-Week low
|260.95
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|567.50
|CLOSE
|567.50
|VOLUME
|1351
|52-Week high
|785.00
|52-Week low
|260.95
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344.32
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|17.40
|13.27
|27.39
|20.80
|23.87
|Other Income
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|17.42
|13.26
|27.40
|20.80
|23.87
|Total Expenditure
|3.51
|2.37
|11.39
|9.38
|15.27
|Operating Profit
|13.91
|10.89
|16.01
|11.42
|8.60
|Interest
|2.64
|0.64
|2.36
|1.11
|0.32
|Gross Profit
|11.27
|10.25
|13.65
|10.32
|8.27
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|PBT
|11.20
|10.18
|13.60
|10.27
|8.23
|Tax
|3.23
|3.82
|3.54
|3.10
|2.34
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|7.97
|6.36
|10.06
|7.17
|5.89
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|7.97
|6.36
|10.06
|7.17
|5.89
|Equity Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|6.68
|4.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|16.86
|13.57
|21.49
|15.31
|12.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0.24
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Share Holding (%)
|40.69
|25.21
|25.21
|25.21
|25.21
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|59.31
|74.79
|74.79
|74.79
|74.79
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for CSL Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices