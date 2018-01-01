CSL Finance Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 28.18 34.36 37.03 88.91 107.50

Other Income 0.05 0.11 0.00 0.00 0.00

Total Income 28.23 34.47 37.03 88.91 107.50

Total Expenditure 5.83 12.02 23.36 75.71 98.17

Operating Profit 22.40 22.45 13.67 13.19 9.33

Interest 3.81 2.69 0.81 1.04 0.79

Gross Profit 18.59 19.76 12.86 12.15 8.55

Depreciation 0.11 0.08 0.07 0.06 0.05

PBT 18.48 19.67 12.79 12.10 8.50

Tax 5.42 5.63 3.87 3.51 2.10

Net Profit/(Loss) 13.06 14.04 8.92 8.59 6.40

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 13.06 14.04 8.92 8.59 6.40

Equity Share Capital 4.68 4.68 4.68 4.68 4.68

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 22.12 29.99 19.06 18.34 13.77

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0.24 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12

Share Holding (%) 40.69 25.21 25.21 25.21 25.21

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.59 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.31 74.79 74.79 74.79 74.79