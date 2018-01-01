You are here » Home » » CSL Finance Ltd
CSL Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530067
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE718F01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|583.60
|
16.10
(2.84%)
|
OPEN
567.50
|
HIGH
589.95
|
LOW
561.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CSL Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|567.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|567.50
|VOLUME
|1351
|52-Week high
|785.00
|52-Week low
|260.95
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|28.18
|34.36
|37.03
|88.91
|107.50
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|28.23
|34.47
|37.03
|88.91
|107.50
|Total Expenditure
|5.83
|12.02
|23.36
|75.71
|98.17
|Operating Profit
|22.40
|22.45
|13.67
|13.19
|9.33
|Interest
|3.81
|2.69
|0.81
|1.04
|0.79
|Gross Profit
|18.59
|19.76
|12.86
|12.15
|8.55
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.08
|0.07
|0.06
|0.05
|PBT
|18.48
|19.67
|12.79
|12.10
|8.50
|Tax
|5.42
|5.63
|3.87
|3.51
|2.10
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|13.06
|14.04
|8.92
|8.59
|6.40
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|13.06
|14.04
|8.92
|8.59
|6.40
|Equity Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|22.12
|29.99
|19.06
|18.34
|13.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0.24
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Share Holding (%)
|40.69
|25.21
|25.21
|25.21
|25.21
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.59
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.31
|74.79
|74.79
|74.79
|74.79
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
