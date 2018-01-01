JUST IN
CSL Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530067 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE718F01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 583.60 16.10
(2.84%)
OPEN

567.50

 HIGH

589.95

 LOW

561.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSL Finance Ltd
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 28.18 34.36 37.03 88.91 107.50
Other Income 0.05 0.11 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 28.23 34.47 37.03 88.91 107.50
Total Expenditure 5.83 12.02 23.36 75.71 98.17
Operating Profit 22.40 22.45 13.67 13.19 9.33
Interest 3.81 2.69 0.81 1.04 0.79
Gross Profit 18.59 19.76 12.86 12.15 8.55
Depreciation 0.11 0.08 0.07 0.06 0.05
PBT 18.48 19.67 12.79 12.10 8.50
Tax 5.42 5.63 3.87 3.51 2.10
Net Profit/(Loss) 13.06 14.04 8.92 8.59 6.40
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 13.06 14.04 8.92 8.59 6.40
Equity Share Capital 4.68 4.68 4.68 4.68 4.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 22.12 29.99 19.06 18.34 13.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0.24 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12
Share Holding (%) 40.69 25.21 25.21 25.21 25.21
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.59 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.31 74.79 74.79 74.79 74.79
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
