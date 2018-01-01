CSL Finance Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 40.66 44.67 93.77 115.11 106.48

Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Total Income 40.66 44.67 93.77 115.11 106.48

Total Expenditure 13.76 24.66 80.23 103.98 99.21

Operating Profit 26.90 20.02 13.54 11.13 7.27

Interest 3.01 1.43 1.18 1.07 1.23

Gross Profit 23.90 18.59 12.36 10.06 6.04

Depreciation 0.12 0.09 0.10 0.07 0.08

PBT 23.78 18.49 12.26 9.99 5.96

Tax 7.36 5.43 4.27 2.79 1.76

Net Profit/(Loss) 16.42 13.06 7.99 7.20 4.20

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 16.42 13.06 7.99 7.20 4.20

Equity Share Capital 4.68 4.68 4.68 4.68 4.36

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 109.54 93.69 80.63 72.66 64.32

EPS

Basic EPS 35.07 27.89 17.06 15.47 9.65

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12

Share Holding (%) 25.21 25.21 25.21 25.21 27.09

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.32

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 74.79 74.79 74.79 74.79 72.91