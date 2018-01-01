You are here » Home » » CSL Finance Ltd
CSL Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530067
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE718F01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|583.60
|
16.10
(2.84%)
|
OPEN
567.50
|
HIGH
589.95
|
LOW
561.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CSL Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|567.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|567.50
|VOLUME
|1351
|52-Week high
|785.00
|52-Week low
|260.95
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|40.66
|44.67
|93.77
|115.11
|106.48
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|40.66
|44.67
|93.77
|115.11
|106.48
|Total Expenditure
|13.76
|24.66
|80.23
|103.98
|99.21
|Operating Profit
|26.90
|20.02
|13.54
|11.13
|7.27
|Interest
|3.01
|1.43
|1.18
|1.07
|1.23
|Gross Profit
|23.90
|18.59
|12.36
|10.06
|6.04
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.09
|0.10
|0.07
|0.08
|PBT
|23.78
|18.49
|12.26
|9.99
|5.96
|Tax
|7.36
|5.43
|4.27
|2.79
|1.76
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|16.42
|13.06
|7.99
|7.20
|4.20
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|16.42
|13.06
|7.99
|7.20
|4.20
|Equity Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|4.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|109.54
|93.69
|80.63
|72.66
|64.32
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|35.07
|27.89
|17.06
|15.47
|9.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Share Holding (%)
|25.21
|25.21
|25.21
|25.21
|27.09
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|0.32
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|74.79
|74.79
|74.79
|74.79
|72.91
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
