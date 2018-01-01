CSL Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530067
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE718F01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|583.60
|
16.10
(2.84%)
|
OPEN
567.50
|
HIGH
589.95
|
LOW
561.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CSL Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|567.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|567.50
|VOLUME
|1351
|52-Week high
|785.00
|52-Week low
|260.95
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|567.50
|CLOSE
|567.50
|VOLUME
|1351
|52-Week high
|785.00
|52-Week low
|260.95
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344.32
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Company Information
Consolidated Securities Limited (CSL) is a registered NBFC and is carrying on the business of investment; buying & selling in shares, debentures, bonds and all types of securities and also of lending, advancing and making deposits to any body corporate, firm, person or association, with or without security. The Equity shares of the Company are presently listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited ...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Managing Director :
|Rohit Gupta
|Director :
|Ashok Kumar Kathuria
|Company Secretary :
|Akash Gupta
|Director :
|Anjna
|Additional Director :
|Manoj Gupta
|AUDITOR :
|Aggarwal & Rampal/R Mahajan & Associates
|IND NAME :
|Finance & Investments
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|8/19 Ground Flr & Basement, W E A Pusa Lane Karol Bagh,New Delhi,New Delhi-110005
|Ph : 91-011-42503441-44
|WEBSITE : http://www.consec.in
|E-mail : info@consec.in
Quick Links for CSL Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices