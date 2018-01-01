JUST IN
You are here » Home » » CSL Finance Ltd

CSL Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530067 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE718F01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 583.60 16.10
(2.84%)
OPEN

567.50

 HIGH

589.95

 LOW

561.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSL Finance Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 567.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 567.50
VOLUME 1351
52-Week high 785.00
52-Week low 260.95
P/E 22.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 344
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 567.50
CLOSE 567.50
VOLUME 1351
52-Week high 785.00
52-Week low 260.95
P/E 22.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 344
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Company Information

CSL Finance Ltd

Consolidated Securities Limited (CSL) is a registered NBFC and is carrying on the business of investment; buying & selling in shares, debentures, bonds and all types of securities and also of lending, advancing and making deposits to any body corporate, firm, person or association, with or without security. The Equity shares of the Company are presently listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited ...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Managing Director : Rohit Gupta
Director : Ashok Kumar Kathuria
Company Secretary : Akash Gupta
Director : Anjna
Additional Director : Manoj Gupta
AUDITOR : Aggarwal & Rampal/R Mahajan & Associates
IND NAME : Finance & Investments
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
8/19 Ground Flr & Basement, W E A Pusa Lane Karol Bagh,New Delhi,New Delhi-110005
Ph : 91-011-42503441-44
WEBSITE : http://www.consec.in
E-mail : info@consec.in

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CSL Finance: