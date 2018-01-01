CSL Finance Ltd.

Consolidated Securities Limited (CSL) is a registered NBFC and is carrying on the business of investment; buying & selling in shares, debentures, bonds and all types of securities and also of lending, advancing and making deposits to any body corporate, firm, person or association, with or without security. The Equity shares of the Company are presently listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and the Delhi Stock Exchange Limited (DSE). Consolidated Securities Limited was incorporated on December 28, 1992. The Company had come out with an Initial public offer of 12,95,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each for cash at par in February, 1995. The Company, M/s. Consolidated Securities Limited was initially promoted by Prem Lall Gupta, Kamal Jeet Singh Bhatia, Pritam Singh Bhatia, Ravinder Kaur Bhatia, Harinder Kaur Bhatia, Sunil Kala and Dolly Bhatia. Thereafter, it was acquired by Mr. T.S. Bhatia, Kamaljeet Singh Bhatia, Dolly Bhatia, Ravinder Kaur Bhatia, Harinder Kaur Bhatia, Surinder Kaur Bhatia, Honey Bhatia, M/s Nikki Securities Private Limited and M/s Growth Commercial Limited. Thereafter, M/s Mundra Credit and Investment Private Limited entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the promoters of the company on July 2, 2005 for acquisition of 17,07,650 equity shares representing 42.65% of the total paid up equity share capital of the company, consequent of which an open offer in terms of regulation 10 & 12 of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 1997 was made. Since then, M/s. Mundra Credit and Investment Private Limited is the promoter of the Company.