JUST IN
You are here » Home » » CSL Finance Ltd

CSL Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530067 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE718F01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 583.60 16.10
(2.84%)
OPEN

567.50

 HIGH

589.95

 LOW

561.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSL Finance Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 567.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 567.50
VOLUME 1351
52-Week high 785.00
52-Week low 260.95
P/E 22.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 344
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 567.50
CLOSE 567.50
VOLUME 1351
52-Week high 785.00
52-Week low 260.95
P/E 22.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 344
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Aug/Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 530067
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group X
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CSL Finance: