JUST IN
You are here » Home » » CSL Finance Ltd

CSL Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530067 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE718F01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 583.60 16.10
(2.84%)
OPEN

567.50

 HIGH

589.95

 LOW

561.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSL Finance Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 567.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 567.50
VOLUME 1351
52-Week high 785.00
52-Week low 260.95
P/E 22.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 344
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 567.50
CLOSE 567.50
VOLUME 1351
52-Week high 785.00
52-Week low 260.95
P/E 22.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 344
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 59.31 59.31 74.79 74.79 74.79
Total Promoters 59.31 59.31 74.79 74.79 74.79
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 40.63 40.69 25.21 25.21 25.21
Indian Public 20.54 34.22 16.52 16.02 15.90
Others 20.09 6.47 8.69 9.19 9.31
Total Non Promoter 40.68 40.69 25.21 25.21 25.21
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 99.99 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CSL Finance: