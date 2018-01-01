You are here » Home » » CSL Finance Ltd
CSL Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530067
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE718F01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|583.60
|
16.10
(2.84%)
|
OPEN
567.50
|
HIGH
589.95
|
LOW
561.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CSL Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|567.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|567.50
|VOLUME
|1351
|52-Week high
|785.00
|52-Week low
|260.95
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|567.50
|CLOSE
|567.50
|VOLUME
|1351
|52-Week high
|785.00
|52-Week low
|260.95
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|22.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344.32
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|H D F C
|1854.95
|2.01
|3.60
|2.74
|8.44
|3.20
|35.15
|39.16
|Bajaj Fin.
|1667.00
|0.92
|1.72
|1.45
|-1.86
|-12.00
|52.35
|303.00
|Bajaj Finserv
|5037.85
|1.41
|0.21
|-3.81
|-1.34
|-11.47
|31.83
|240.37
|Indiabulls Hous.
|1212.75
|1.04
|-2.12
|-7.78
|1.77
|-6.07
|41.73
|115.47
|Aditya Birla Cap
|153.00
|-0.33
|-4.73
|-9.81
|-17.81
|-18.25
|(-)
|(-)
|L&T Fin.Holdings
|162.40
|1.50
|0.87
|-2.46
|-2.29
|-19.94
|38.45
|144.58
|Shriram Trans.
|1348.10
|0.70
|-1.04
|1.59
|-1.14
|25.71
|40.85
|11.82
|Bajaj Holdings
|2720.15
|0.38
|0.54
|1.44
|-4.82
|-2.82
|31.21
|98.19
|IIFL Holdings
|846.75
|4.79
|6.04
|11.39
|40.55
|23.05
|122.06
|392.90
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|414.95
|-1.23
|-4.98
|-6.48
|-9.69
|-7.44
|50.78
|63.17
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|126.25
|-1.41
|-10.05
|-18.10
|-14.14
|-23.35
|-17.10
|-27.61
|LIC Housing Fin.
|493.00
|1.98
|-3.97
|-5.40
|-10.60
|-25.32
|-12.77
|6.04
|Edelweiss.Fin.
|264.40
|1.75
|-3.08
|2.10
|-5.76
|3.36
|97.02
|281.53
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|88.35
|-5.15
|-13.08
|-20.76
|-24.10
|-30.46
|-32.51
|-38.89
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|1444.85
|2.90
|-0.64
|6.61
|13.26
|21.58
|57.45
|145.58
|GRUH Finance
|551.90
|0.87
|1.70
|3.47
|6.69
|5.08
|46.78
|124.94
|PNB Housing
|1119.35
|1.88
|-6.79
|-10.14
|-16.39
|-31.92
|15.90
|(-)
|Sundaram Finance
|1657.75
|-0.36
|-0.83
|0.13
|-1.26
|5.36
|21.31
|19.06
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|1133.20
|0.89
|-2.45
|-1.84
|-15.18
|-11.51
|60.46
|294.71
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|512.50
|3.16
|-3.44
|-2.30
|-12.05
|-8.07
|57.23
|106.07
Quick Links for CSL Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices