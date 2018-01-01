JUST IN
CSL Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530067 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE718F01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 583.60 16.10
(2.84%)
OPEN

567.50

 HIGH

589.95

 LOW

561.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CSL Finance Ltd
CSL Finance Ltd. (CSLFINANCE) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Crest Ventures 203.50 0.69 530.12 17.91 8.65 18.67 10.90
Max Ventures 69.55 1.53 505.28 210.03 10.16 8.66 8.03
Finkurve Fin. 51.30 0.00 495.56 2.01 0.43 0.17 301.76
Mahanivesh (I) 438.75 0.00 438.75 12.55 0.01 0.03 14625.00
5Paisa Capital 329.95 4.75 420.36 5.36 -6.71 0.00 -
SIL Investments 372.70 -5.00 395.06 77.64 60.22 91.08 4.09
Generic Engineer 240.00 1.98 392.64 37.53 2.78 5.93 40.47
Kiran Vyapar 148.25 0.75 384.26 20.44 12.14 5.76 25.74
Vaarad Vent. 14.05 -4.42 351.11 70.70 -0.60 0.00 -
SRG Housing 269.50 -1.61 350.35 9.24 2.53 5.26 51.24
CSL Finance 583.60 2.84 344.32 10.78 5.09 26.14 22.33
Sastasundar Ven. 102.40 2.40 325.73 43.74 1.46 0.00 -
VLS Finance 71.55 0.21 276.61 496.60 6.15 2.20 32.52
A.K.Capital Serv 415.90 1.56 274.49 30.49 6.13 33.63 12.37
Share India Sec. 105.00 -2.78 256.41 38.29 5.62 3.32 31.63
Choice Intl. 126.85 -0.90 253.70 36.76 4.97 1.05 120.81
Indl. Inv. Trust 102.40 -4.97 230.91 3.45 -0.06 0.00 -
Arman Financial 332.40 2.03 230.02 22.54 3.14 4.50 73.87
Dhunseri Invest. 373.20 -4.12 227.65 3.98 2.91 19.48 19.16
Dee Kartavya Fin 90.10 4.16 217.50 0.09 0.05 0.00 -

