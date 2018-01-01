CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.
About CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company on 7 Aug.'90, CT Cotton Yarn (CTCY) obtained a certificate of commencement of business on 26 Sep.'90 from the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi. Promoted by V P Punj and Capital Trust, CTCY is a 100% export-oriented spinning mill (inst. cap.: 26,208 spindles) manufacturing combed cotton yarn of medium and fine counts in the range of 30s and 40s. The mill is...> More
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2008
|Sep 2007
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.7
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|2.7
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|2.91
|-99.31
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.21
|90.48
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-1.13
|98.23
|Equity Capital
|18.71
|18.71
|-
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Oxford Inds
|0.78
|-4.88
|0.46
|Jyoti Overseas
|0.55
|0.00
|0.36
|Citizen Yarns
|0.45
|0.00
|0.28
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|45.00
