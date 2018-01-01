JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » CT Cotton Yarn Ltd

CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.

BSE: 500094 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CTCOTTON ISIN Code: INE107D01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd Not listed in BSE
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd Not listed in NSE

About CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.

CT Cotton Yarn Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company on 7 Aug.'90, CT Cotton Yarn (CTCY) obtained a certificate of commencement of business on 26 Sep.'90 from the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi. Promoted by V P Punj and Capital Trust, CTCY is a 100% export-oriented spinning mill (inst. cap.: 26,208 spindles) manufacturing combed cotton yarn of medium and fine counts in the range of 30s and 40s. The mill is...> More

CT Cotton Yarn Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2008 Sep 2007 % Chg
Net Sales 2.7 -
Other Income -
Total Income 2.7 -
Total Expenses 0.02 2.91 -99.31
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.21 90.48
Net Profit -0.02 -1.13 98.23
Equity Capital 18.71 18.71 -
> More on CT Cotton Yarn Ltd Financials Results

CT Cotton Yarn Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Oxford Inds 0.78 -4.88 0.46
Jyoti Overseas 0.55 0.00 0.36
Citizen Yarns 0.45 0.00 0.28
> More on CT Cotton Yarn Ltd Peer Group

CT Cotton Yarn Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.99
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 61.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.93
> More on CT Cotton Yarn Ltd Share Holding Pattern

CT Cotton Yarn Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
45.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CT Cotton Yarn: