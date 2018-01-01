JUST IN
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.

BSE: 500094 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CTCOTTON ISIN Code: INE107D01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2008 2006 2005
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.50 0.66 0.00
Net Cash From Operating Activities 1.18 2.21 0.00
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -1.62 -0.14 0.00
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 0.00 -2.23 0.00
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.44 -0.16 0.00
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.06 0.50 0.00
