CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.

BSE: 500094 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CTCOTTON ISIN Code: INE107D01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2008 2006 2005
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 19.39 19.39 19.39
Reserves -173.88 -167.81 -160.75
Total Shareholders Funds -154.49 -148.42 -141.36
Secured Loans 179.87 179.87 179.87
Unsecured Loans 4.81 4.81 7.03
Total Debt 184.68 184.68 186.90
Total Liabilities 30.19 36.26 45.54
Application of Funds
Gross Block 75.13 75.12 74.98
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 1.65 0.03 0.02
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 2.56 3.00
Sundry Debtors 0.18 0.97 4.75
Cash and Bank 0.20 0.50 0.66
Loans and Advances 5.23 7.14 7.55
Total Current Assets 5.61 11.17 15.96
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 2.56 4.64 3.87
Provisions 0.00 0.21 0.00
Net Current Assets 3.05 6.32 12.09
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 30.19 36.26 45.54
