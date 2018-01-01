You are here » Home » » CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.
|BSE: 500094
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: CTCOTTON
|ISIN Code: INE107D01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2008
|2006
|2005
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|19.39
|19.39
|19.39
|Reserves
|-173.88
|-167.81
|-160.75
|Total Shareholders Funds
|-154.49
|-148.42
|-141.36
|Secured Loans
|179.87
|179.87
|179.87
|Unsecured Loans
|4.81
|4.81
|7.03
|Total Debt
|184.68
|184.68
|186.90
|Total Liabilities
|30.19
|36.26
|45.54
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|75.13
|75.12
|74.98
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|1.65
|0.03
|0.02
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|2.56
|3.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.18
|0.97
|4.75
|Cash and Bank
|0.20
|0.50
|0.66
|Loans and Advances
|5.23
|7.14
|7.55
|Total Current Assets
|5.61
|11.17
|15.96
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|2.56
|4.64
|3.87
|Provisions
|0.00
|0.21
|0.00
|Net Current Assets
|3.05
|6.32
|12.09
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|30.19
|36.26
|45.54
