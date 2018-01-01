You are here » Home » » CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.
|BSE: 500094
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: CTCOTTON
|ISIN Code: INE107D01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
Filter:
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2008
|2006
|2005
|Net Sales
|19.45
|24.70
|25.38
|Operating Profit
|-1.62
|-3.39
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.07
|2.21
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|7.33
|Depreciation
|4.00
|3.24
|3.24
|Profit Before Tax
|-5.64
|-6.64
|-10.47
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|-5.64
|-6.64
|-10.47
|Share Capital
|19.39
|19.39
|19.39
|Reserves
|-173.88
|-167.81
|-160.75
|Net Worth
|-154.49
|-148.42
|-141.36
|Loans
|184.68
|184.68
|186.90
|Gross Block
|75.13
|75.12
|74.98
|Investments
|1.65
|0.03
|0.02
|Cash
|0.20
|0.50
|0.66
|Debtors
|0.18
|0.97
|4.75
|Net Working Capital
|3.05
|6.32
|12.09
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|-8.33
|-13.72
|0.39
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-29.00
|-26.88
|-41.25
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
