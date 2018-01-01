JUST IN
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.

BSE: 500094 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CTCOTTON ISIN Code: INE107D01019
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2008 2006 2005
Net Sales 19.45 24.70 25.38
Operating Profit -1.62 -3.39 0.10
Other Income 0.71 0.07 2.21
Interest 0.02 0.01 7.33
Depreciation 4.00 3.24 3.24
Profit Before Tax -5.64 -6.64 -10.47
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Tax -5.64 -6.64 -10.47
 
Share Capital 19.39 19.39 19.39
Reserves -173.88 -167.81 -160.75
Net Worth -154.49 -148.42 -141.36
Loans 184.68 184.68 186.90
Gross Block 75.13 75.12 74.98
Investments 1.65 0.03 0.02
Cash 0.20 0.50 0.66
Debtors 0.18 0.97 4.75
Net Working Capital 3.05 6.32 12.09
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) -8.33 -13.72 0.39
Net Profit Margin (%) -29.00 -26.88 -41.25
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
