CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.

BSE: 500094 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CTCOTTON ISIN Code: INE107D01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2008 2006 2005
Income
Sales Turnover 19.51 24.89 25.64
Excise Duty 0.06 0.19 0.26
Net Sales 19.45 24.70 25.38
Other Income 0.71 0.07 2.21
Stock Adjustments -0.96 -0.53 0.30
Total Income 19.20 24.24 27.89
Expenditure
Raw Materials 11.87 15.33 15.11
Power & Fuel Cost 4.60 6.22 8.55
Employee Cost 0.91 1.11 1.03
Other Manufacturing Expenses 1.69 1.16 2.06
Selling and Administration Expenses 1.75 1.30 1.01
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.00 2.51 0.03
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 20.82 27.63 27.79
Operating Profit -1.62 -3.39 0.10
Interest 0.02 0.01 7.33
Gross Profit -1.64 -3.40 -7.23
Depreciation 4.00 3.24 3.24
Profit Before Tax -5.64 -6.64 -10.47
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -5.64 -6.64 -10.47
