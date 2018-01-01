You are here » Home » » CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.
|BSE: 500094
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: CTCOTTON
|ISIN Code: INE107D01019
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2008
|2006
|2005
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|19.51
|24.89
|25.64
|Excise Duty
|0.06
|0.19
|0.26
|Net Sales
|19.45
|24.70
|25.38
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.07
|2.21
|Stock Adjustments
|-0.96
|-0.53
|0.30
|Total Income
|19.20
|24.24
|27.89
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|11.87
|15.33
|15.11
|Power & Fuel Cost
|4.60
|6.22
|8.55
|Employee Cost
|0.91
|1.11
|1.03
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|1.69
|1.16
|2.06
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|1.75
|1.30
|1.01
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.00
|2.51
|0.03
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|20.82
|27.63
|27.79
|Operating Profit
|-1.62
|-3.39
|0.10
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|7.33
|Gross Profit
|-1.64
|-3.40
|-7.23
|Depreciation
|4.00
|3.24
|3.24
|Profit Before Tax
|-5.64
|-6.64
|-10.47
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-5.64
|-6.64
|-10.47
