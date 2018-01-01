JUST IN
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.

BSE: 500094 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CTCOTTON ISIN Code: INE107D01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Sep-2008 Jun-2008 Mar-2008 Dec-2007 Sep-2007
Revenue 0.00 0.00 3.38 2.81 2.70
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.00
Total Income 0.00 0.00 3.39 2.82 2.70
Expenditure 0.02 0.03 3.63 2.65 2.91
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.03 -0.24 0.17 -0.21
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT -0.02 -0.03 -0.24 0.17 -0.21
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.73 0.92 0.92
PBT -0.02 -0.03 -0.97 -0.75 -1.13
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -0.02 -0.03 -0.97 -0.75 -1.13
EPS (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
