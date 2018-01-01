You are here » Home
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.
|BSE: 500094
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: CTCOTTON
|ISIN Code: INE107D01019
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Sep-2008
|Jun-2008
|Mar-2008
|Dec-2007
|Sep-2007
|Revenue
|0.00
|0.00
|3.38
|2.81
|2.70
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|3.39
|2.82
|2.70
|Expenditure
|0.02
|0.03
|3.63
|2.65
|2.91
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.24
|0.17
|-0.21
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.24
|0.17
|-0.21
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.73
|0.92
|0.92
|PBT
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.97
|-0.75
|-1.13
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.97
|-0.75
|-1.13
|EPS (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
