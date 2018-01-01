You are here » Home » » CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.
|BSE: 500094
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: CTCOTTON
|ISIN Code: INE107D01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2008
|2006
|2005
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Ratio
|0.18
|0.30
|0.43
|Asset turnover ratio
|0.22
|0.36
|0.37
|Inventory turnover ratio
|12.19
|8.95
|8.01
|Debtors turnover ratio
|27.14
|8.70
|2.82
|Interest Coverage ratio
|-313.50
|-419.00
|-0.43
|Operating Margin (%)
|-11.64
|-3.82
|0.39
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-32.24
|-16.87
|-40.83
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
