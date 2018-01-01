JUST IN
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.

BSE: 500094 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CTCOTTON ISIN Code: INE107D01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2008 2006 2005
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Ratio 0.18 0.30 0.43
Asset turnover ratio 0.22 0.36 0.37
Inventory turnover ratio 12.19 8.95 8.01
Debtors turnover ratio 27.14 8.70 2.82
Interest Coverage ratio -313.50 -419.00 -0.43
Operating Margin (%) -11.64 -3.82 0.39
Net Profit Margin (%) -32.24 -16.87 -40.83
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
