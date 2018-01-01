CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '08
|Dec '07
|Jun '07
|Dec '06
|Jun '06
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|5.51
|11.53
|14.31
|10.58
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|0.05
|0.01
|Total Income
|0.00
|5.52
|11.55
|14.36
|10.59
|Total Expenditure
|0.04
|5.56
|12.19
|17.14
|11.21
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.64
|-2.78
|-0.62
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.64
|-2.78
|-0.62
|Depreciation
|0.00
|1.84
|1.83
|1.62
|1.62
|PBT
|-0.04
|-1.88
|-2.47
|-4.40
|-2.24
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.04
|-1.88
|-2.47
|-4.40
|-2.24
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.45
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.04
|-1.88
|-2.47
|-1.95
|-2.24
|Equity Share Capital
|18.71
|18.71
|18.71
|18.71
|18.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|1.54
|0
|1.54
|0
|1.56
|Share Holding (%)
|82.01
|0.00
|82.01
|0.00
|83.27
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.