CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '07
|Sep '06
|Sep '05
|Sep '04
|Sep '03
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|8.76
|17.09
|18.03
|17.36
|6.53
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|2.91
|1.71
|0.00
|Total Income
|8.77
|17.10
|20.94
|19.07
|6.53
|Total Expenditure
|9.57
|18.31
|21.21
|22.46
|9.50
|Operating Profit
|-0.80
|-1.21
|-0.27
|-3.39
|-2.97
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.41
|15.04
|Gross Profit
|-0.80
|-1.21
|-0.27
|-22.80
|-18.01
|Depreciation
|1.83
|2.43
|2.52
|2.72
|2.73
|PBT
|-2.63
|-3.64
|-2.79
|-25.52
|-20.74
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-2.63
|-3.64
|-2.79
|-25.52
|-20.74
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-2.63
|-3.64
|-2.79
|-25.52
|-20.74
|Equity Share Capital
|18.71
|18.71
|18.71
|18.71
|18.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|1.54
|1.56
|1.71
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|82.01
|83.34
|91.48
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.