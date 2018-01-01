JUST IN
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.

BSE: 500094 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CTCOTTON ISIN Code: INE107D01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CT Cotton Yarn Ltd
CT Cotton Yarn Ltd. (CTCOTTON) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '07 Sep '06 Sep '05 Sep '04 Sep '03
Net Sales/Income From Operations 8.76 17.09 18.03 17.36 6.53
Other Income 0.01 0.01 2.91 1.71 0.00
Total Income 8.77 17.10 20.94 19.07 6.53
Total Expenditure 9.57 18.31 21.21 22.46 9.50
Operating Profit -0.80 -1.21 -0.27 -3.39 -2.97
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 19.41 15.04
Gross Profit -0.80 -1.21 -0.27 -22.80 -18.01
Depreciation 1.83 2.43 2.52 2.72 2.73
PBT -2.63 -3.64 -2.79 -25.52 -20.74
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -2.63 -3.64 -2.79 -25.52 -20.74
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -2.63 -3.64 -2.79 -25.52 -20.74
Equity Share Capital 18.71 18.71 18.71 18.71 18.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 1.54 1.56 1.71 0 0
Share Holding (%) 82.01 83.34 91.48 0.00 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

