CT Cotton Yarn Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '08
|Dec '06
|Dec '05
|Dec '04
|Dec '03
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|19.51
|24.89
|25.64
|24.94
|13.67
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.06
|2.18
|16.63
|0.35
|Total Income
|20.22
|24.95
|27.82
|41.57
|14.02
|Total Expenditure
|21.86
|28.35
|27.77
|28.73
|18.73
|Operating Profit
|-1.64
|-3.40
|0.05
|12.84
|-4.71
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|7.29
|26.86
|24.15
|Gross Profit
|-1.64
|-3.40
|-7.24
|-14.02
|-28.86
|Depreciation
|4.00
|3.24
|3.23
|3.22
|3.21
|PBT
|-5.64
|-6.64
|-10.47
|-17.24
|-32.07
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-5.64
|-6.64
|-10.47
|-17.24
|-32.07
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.65
|-2.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-6.29
|-4.19
|-10.47
|-17.24
|-32.07
|Equity Share Capital
|18.71
|18.71
|18.71
|18.71
|18.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|1.54
|1.54
|1.53
|1.49
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|82.01
|82.01
|81.98
|89.92
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.